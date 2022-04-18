Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $264.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.09 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

