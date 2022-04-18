FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will post sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $33.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.10 million to $122.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.90 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $133.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FSBW. StockNews.com began coverage on FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FSBW stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.77. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,643. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $248.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.