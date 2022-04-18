FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE) Director Buys $13,300.00 in Stock

FSD Pharma Inc (CNSX:HUGE – Get Rating) Director Donal Carroll acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $13,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,957 shares in the company, valued at $163,532.81.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

FSD Pharma Inc operates as a cannabis company in Canada. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations. It has a strategic alliance agreement with SciCann Therapeutics Inc for the production and distribution of cannabinoid-based, patent pending, and indication-specific products developed by SciCann Therapeutics Inc The company was formerly known as Century Financial Capital Group Inc and changed its name to FSD Pharma Inc in May 2018.

