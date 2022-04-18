FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Update

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FuelPositive stock traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.13. 373,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is 0.14. FuelPositive has a 1 year low of 0.09 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

FuelPositive Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on providing electrical energy storage and related capacitor technologies in Canada. The company was formerly known as EEStor Corporation and changed its name to FuelPositive Corporation in February 2021. FuelPositive Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

