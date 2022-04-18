FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FVCB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,315. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $273.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FVCB shares. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

