Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $65.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter valued at $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 547.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after buying an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,342.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 234,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. The stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,413. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.53.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

