Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.63

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 16165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPEY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

