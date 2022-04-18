General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 63.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

GIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 123,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,565. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

