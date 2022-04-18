Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,148,819 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.70% of Gentex worth $139,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 49,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 119,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.36. 2,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

