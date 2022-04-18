Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in March

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNGBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 430 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,502. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.97 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Getinge AB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

