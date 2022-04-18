Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GEVO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Gevo stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,286. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $900.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

