Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 7996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAND shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

