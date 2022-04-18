Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $66.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

NYSE GKOS opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.48. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

