Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CO opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $466.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
