Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $466.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

