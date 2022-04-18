Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Up 37.9% in March

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after purchasing an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,012 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 86,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.43. 73,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,042,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%.

