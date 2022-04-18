Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Down 39.0% in March

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CATH stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

