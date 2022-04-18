GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $64.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. GMS has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

