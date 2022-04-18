GoChain (GO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $225,403.00

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. GoChain has a market cap of $26.49 million and approximately $225,403.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoChain has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,173,004,811 coins and its circulating supply is 1,163,004,811 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.