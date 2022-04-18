Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLNG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.00. 24,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,991. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.