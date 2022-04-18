Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.58. Approximately 210,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,953,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.