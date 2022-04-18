Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.12. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 1,877 shares.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $686.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,038 shares of company stock worth $358,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,576,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.