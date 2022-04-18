Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 53.6% in March

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 515,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Greenpro Capital by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 734,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRNQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.48. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,182. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42. Greenpro Capital has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

