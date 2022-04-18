Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

GNTY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

