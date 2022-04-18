Gulden 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,690.00 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $1,690.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,495,991 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

