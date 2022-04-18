Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.91. 452,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,444,373. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

