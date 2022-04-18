H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Up 45.1% in March

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.89. 1,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in H.I.G. Acquisition by 99.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,493,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 752,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

