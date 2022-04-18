H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Update

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 1,176,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HISJF remained flat at $$15.69 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. H.I.S. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

