Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,079 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Strs Ohio grew its position in Halliburton by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Halliburton by 984.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,901 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 971,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 794,641 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,372 shares of company stock worth $11,381,782. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

