HaloDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,956.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $122,391.41 and approximately $69,956.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.07397309 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.51 or 1.00041458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048411 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

