Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.25

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.25 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 2653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 930,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

