Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 19,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,140. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

