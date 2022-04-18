Harvest Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.68 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $95.19 or 0.00234848 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $64.20 million and approximately $14.68 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 692,022 coins and its circulating supply is 674,438 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

