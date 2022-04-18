Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.80. 22,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

