Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00009314 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.01 million and approximately $640,136.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,666.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.71 or 0.07529556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00274458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.35 or 0.00827775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00092140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00606058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00346155 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,551,670 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.