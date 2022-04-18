HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $58.91

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $56.51. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 18,482 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,729,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.