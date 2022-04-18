Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.35. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 111,663 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -21.43%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hecla Mining (HL)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.