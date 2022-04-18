Hegic (HEGIC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Hegic has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00034706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00108046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.