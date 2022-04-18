Hendershot Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.55. 18,904,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,971,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.