Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.29. 3,673,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,966. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $207.00 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

