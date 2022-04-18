Hendershot Investments Inc. Invests $221,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. 2,879,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

