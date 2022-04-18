Hendershot Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 244,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

VZ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,302,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,396,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

