Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will post $366.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.60 million to $369.20 million. Hexcel posted sales of $310.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.28 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

