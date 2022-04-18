HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 388,221 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

