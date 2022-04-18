HiCoin (XHI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HiCoin has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $4.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HiCoin provides cheap, fast and easy-to-use transactions. Micro-payments and face-to-face transactions are also made easy by XHI. “

HiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

