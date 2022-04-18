HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

