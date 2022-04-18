Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Up 49.4% in March

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIPO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 50,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

