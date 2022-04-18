HoDooi (HOD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.09 or 0.07403040 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,292.54 or 1.00060214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041821 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.