Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $13.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 10,900.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
