Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $13.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 10,900.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 30,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,126. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.