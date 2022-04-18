Hord Price Reaches $0.0354 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $183,865.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.85 or 0.07378828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.55 or 0.98966945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00048477 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,754,434 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.