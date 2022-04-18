Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,011 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $127.74. 261,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,588,867. The company has a market cap of $375.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

